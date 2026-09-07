Throughout much of the offseason, a $427 reimbursement was a sore spot for Tennessee football and linebacker Arion Carter. Now, with Carter returning from suspension on Saturday against Georgia Tech, he's trying to change lives one $427 donation at a time.

Following the 2025 season, Carter declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and accepted $427 to pay for a flight to a workout. Ultimately, Carter chose to put his NFL dreams on hold and return to the Vols for one more season, and he repaid the $427.

Still, Carter faced the risk of suspension, and the NCAA initially suspended him for three games. The suspension was trimmed twice -- eventually down to one game -- as Carter will make his season debut for Tennessee against the Yellow Jackets.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Carter confirmed that he plans to donate $427 for every tackle he makes this season to cancer research. Carter said he couldn't control the circumstances he faced in the offseason, but he can control his reaction to them.

"You can't really change the circumstances you're put in, especially this one," Carter said. "So, I tried to turn a negative into a positive and put a smile on people's faces. It also goes back to my mom. She always wanted to raise a non-profit foundation for women and little girls. With my girlfriend going what she's gone through the last couple months -- and see what she's gone through first hand -- it really touched my heart. It gave me a different perspective and want to raise awareness and set up a foundation for cancer research."

Carter's girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in February. When Bryant's hair began to fall as a result of treatment, Carter surprised her by shaving his head as well.

When the NCAA initially announced Carter's suspension, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn't mince words, calling the decision "bull----." Heupel explained that he wasn't surprised to see Carter making the best of a bad situation.

"I think it's indicative of who he is," Heupel said on Monday. "He's passionate about the cause for multiple reasons. Obviously, his girlfriend, but his family history as well. A guy that cares about community. It's indicative of who he is as a person. The dollar amount certainly keeps the story alive, too."

It wasn't a coincidence that Carter was named the lone captain for Tennessee's season-opener against Furman. Carter took the field for the coin toss, which the Vols won, before serving his one-game suspension.

Now a senior, Carter enters the season healthier after battling a foot injury last year. Despite nagging injuries, he still managed to pile up 76 tackles. That would have been good for $32,452 in donations to cancer research. Now that Carter is healthy and has a little extra incentive to lay the lumber on opponents, don't be surprised if he sets a new career high this fall.