Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced on his Twitter account Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Fulmer said that a second test confirmed he had the coronavirus, but that he has been asymptomatic. However, he will follow isolation protocol while he has the virus.

Fulmer is the latest in an ever-growing list of college football names who have tested positive for COVID-19, including former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, Miami coach Manny Diaz and Maryland coach Mike Locksley in this week alone.

The good news for Fulmer, besides apparently not suffering from any symptoms, is that he has not come into close contact with any Tennessee athletes or staff members. Tennessee is scheduled to play at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday. So far, only one game involving the Vols has been postponed: a game against No. 5 Texas A&M, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Still, the surging cases of COVID-19 throughout the country has forced college football to postpone or outright cancel games. As more conferences have joined the season, more games have been affected. More than 80 games have been affected by COVID-19 this season, including 45 in the month of November.