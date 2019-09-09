Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt uses 'Titanic' reference to describe Vols players leaving program
This probably isn't the best analogy for the coach of an 0-2 team to use
Tennessee has sputtered to an 0-2 record out of the gate with losses to Georgia State and BYU, turned into an organizational mess and the thought of a potential bowl game around the holidays seems more like a pipedream than a possibility. To compound the problem, players were jumping ship throughout the offseason, while defensive back Terrell Bailey and wide receiver Jordan Murphy bailed after the Week 1 loss to the Panthers.
It's safe to say that Tennessee is a mess, and coach Jeremy Pruitt clearly knows it. The second-year coach of the Volunteers spoke at the Knoxville QB Club on Monday where he compared players leaving the program to a scene from the movie "Titanic" when the ship was headed under water.
"I think 'Titanic' came out maybe when I was in college," Pruitt said, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. "When the boat starts going down, remember all the mice running to the top, right? We have had a few that left our program, but you will figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don't. I can tell you this: I want to. I know the standards and expectations that we have and the men on our staff and the character that we have. You will see the best of the players at Tennessee throughout the year."
In case you aren't a fan of history, the Titanic was a luxury cruise ship that sank in its maiden voyage in 1912. So ... apparently Pruitt thinks his program is comparable to the Titanic? That's not exactly reassuring if you're a Tennessee fan.
After watching Tennessee play this year, the comparison does make sense, though. The coaching staff has looked disinterested and discombobulated in both games this year. To the credit of the players, they looked ready to go against Georgia State and BYU but were often confused by what they were being asked to do. Could it be a case of the staff over-coaching and overcomplicating things? It sure looks like it.
For what it's worth, Pruitt did notice how hard his players worked on Saturday in the loss to BYU.
"The way I look at this, the last two weeks are over with," he said. "We had 60 minutes to change the the last two Saturdays at Neyland Stadium. We have to move forward. Did we improve the first week to the second week? Absolutely. We have to continue to do that because we have a young, inexperienced football team."
Tennessee will look to get in the win column for the first time this season when they host Chattanooga on Saturday at noon ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
CBS Sports 130: Badgers moving up
Wisconsin has moved up more than a dozen spots since the start of the season
-
The Monday After: Michigan's flaw
A look back at the weekend that was in college football
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 college football game 10,000 times
-
Power Rankings: LSU enters top three
LSU's massive top-10 win over Texas has lit the fire on national title talk for the Tigers
-
Large spreads lead a lackluster Week 3
Several big games highlight the third week of the college football season
-
UK QB Terry Wilson out for season
Wilson was horse-collar tackled by an EMU player when he sustained a torn patellar tendon in...