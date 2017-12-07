Tennessee coaching search ends with Jeremy Pruitt as Vols' new coach
Pruitt has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for the last two seasons
The long, winding -- sometimes strange -- Tennessee coaching search has finally come to an end.
The school announced Thursday morning that Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt will be the 26th head coach in program history after successfully leading the Crimson Tide to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.
"Six days ago, I mentioned several attributes that I sought to find in the next leader of our football program, and Coach Pruitt meets all criteria," newly-installed athletic director Phillip Fulmer said. "I'm certain he appreciates the unique opportunity to lead a program of Tennessee's caliber. He's driven to win at the highest level. He will honor our university's values, operate with integrity and be a role model for our student-athletes. I know Coach Pruitt will hit the ground running and go to work restoring our program to a championship level."
Prior to his time at Alabama, Pruitt was the defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2014-15, and helped Florida State win the BCS National Championship in the same role in 2013.
