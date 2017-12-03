Tennessee coaching search: Phil Fulmer has reportedly reached out to Les Miles
The wheels of the Tennessee coaching search go round and round
Phillip Fulmer is now in charge as the athletic director at Tennessee, and he might be welcoming some other friendly faces back to the SEC.
According to Grant Ramey of 247Sport (subscription required), the former Vols coach -- who took control from John Currie on Friday after Currie's supposed mismanagement of the coaching search -- has made contact with former LSU coach Les Miles.
Miles was fired after a 2-2 start with the Tigers in 2016 and had lost three or more conference games in three straight seasons prior to 2016 with a team that was too talented to be mediocre. He went 114-34 in 12 seasons in Baton Rouge, winning three SEC West titles, two SEC championships and the BCS National Championship following the 2007 season.
The report also speculates that USC offensive coordinator and former Vols quarterback Tee Martin could be interested in returning to Knoxville to call plays for the Vols.
Tennessee fired former coach Butch Jones on Nov. 12 after a 4-6 start (0-6 SEC).
