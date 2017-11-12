Tennessee commit: Butch Jones told me to 'find a place to go, quickly' after firing

Butch Jones was reportedly reaching out to Tennessee recruits

As Tennessee moves forward with its search to replace Butch Jones, the skeleton staff in place will be charged with maintaining relationships with the 2018 recruiting class. A current Tennessee commit told the Orlando Sentinel on Sunday that Jones called him the day of his dismissal, suggesting he "find a place to go" now that he was no longer going to be the head coach. 

"I spoke with Coach Jones about 30 minutes ago," Tennessee commit Tanner Ingle told the Orlando Sentinel. "He said he didn't really expect that to happen, but it did so he told me to find a place to go, quickly … and that if he gets anything he will contact me." 

Ingles, a three-star defensive back out of Orlando, announced on social media that he was reopening his recruitment. Tennessee is still his top choice, but Ingles told the Sentinel that planned to look more into NC State and Virginia Tech.

Several of the key players in Tennessee's 2018 recruiting class confirmed, like Ingles, that they are still committed to the Vols for now and will wait to see who the school chooses to take over the program. For Jones, the call to a commitment shows a concern for the player's future in case the next regime isn't prepared to honor all of the offers from the previous staff. 

For the latest on the Tennessee coaching search and fallout from Butch Jones' departure, visit GoVols247. They're on the ground in Knoxville covering recruit reaction, coaching prospects, and all the latest breaking news. Visit GoVols247 now!

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories