When No. 24 Tennessee takes the field for its season opener against Syracuse in Week 1, defensive back Boo Carter will be wearing orange and white. That wasn't a guarantee at times this offseason, and after working his way back into his teammates' good graces, Carter has put himself in position to get some playing time.

After missing team activities during the summer, Carter left the Vols but returned just in time for fall camp. Carter then spent much of camp trying to work his way back up the Tennessee depth chart. During his first game week press conference, Heupel said he "anticipates" Carter playing on Saturday.

"For all of us during the course of this week, it's still learning, earning, taking a job and proving that you're ready to," Heupel said.

At the time of Carter's absence, a source told CBS Sports that it was "not a Nico [Iamaleava] situation," meaning NIL disputes were not the source of the dysfunction; rather, Tennessee's leadership council took issue with what it determined to be multiple rule violations by Carter.

When training camp opened, Heupel addressed Carter's return and referenced certain benchmarks that the sophomore had to hit before returning to his spot atop the depth chart.

"Boo is a part of our team here," Heupel said. "There's some things that he's got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those discussions with me and with Boo."

It's best for both parties that Carter came back and is now in position to play his second season with the Vols. A former four-star recruit, Carter made an immediate impact on Tennessee's defense last fall, racking up 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Carter also flashed some electrifying ability in the return game as he averaged 16.5 yards on punt returns, and he nearly broke a couple for six points.

How much playing time Carter will see against Syracuse remains to be seen, and the status of Tennessee's defensive backs may be in flux early. In addition to Carter's murky status, first-team All-SEC cornerback Jermod McCoy is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the offseason. For now, returning starter Rickey Gibson III and Colorado transfer Colton Hood seem like they will get the nod at cornerback, and redshirt senior Jalen McMurray could hold down the STAR position if Carter isn't ready to take over full-time duties yet.