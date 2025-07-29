Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter is not dismissed in spite of a tumultuous offseason leading up to training camp, coach Josh Heupel announced Tuesday. Carter has not been with the team since July 16, when he got into an altercation with teammates. Carter will not return to the field immediately, though Heupel did not discuss any plans for a suspension.

"Boo is a part of our team here," Heupel said. "There's some things that he's got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those discussions with me and with Boo."

Carter's absence had nothing to do with revenue sharing or name, image and likeness matters. The tension between the two sides stemmed from what Tennessee and its player leadership council consider multiple team rule violations.

Boo Carter in limbo at Tennessee: Altercation with teammates, agent change and more at forefront of Vols drama Richard Johnson

Carter did not attend Tennessee's team workouts leading into its fall camp session, which is set to begin on July 30. Players had to report to campus on July 29.

Retaining Carter, in spite of the drama, is a significant move for Tennessee. He was a member of the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Third Team after impressing as a freshman for the Vols in 2024. He made an early impression as a punt returner, where he fielded 12 kicks for 198 yards, and eventually emerged as a starter on defense at the STAR -- Tennessee's name for its slot cornerback -- position. He finished his freshman campaign with 28 total tackles, three for a loss, one sack, one interception and three quarterback hurries.

Carter's return big for thin Vols secondary

When it's healthy and at full strength, Tennessee may have one of the best starting secondaries in the SEC. But the Vols are thin on proven depth thanks to a rash of offseason injuries and attrition -- particularly at the safety position -- so that makes Carter's return even more important.

Tennessee could be without star cornerback Jermod McCoy to start the season after he tore his ACL in January. Three safeties left via the transfer portal after spring practice, including projected starter Jakobe Thomas.

Returning starting cornerback Rickey Gibson III will be ready for Tennessee's 2025 debut against Syracuse. As will safety Andre Turrentine, though the spot beside him on the backend of Tennessee's defense is up for grabs.

Carter being in the lineup allows Tennessee more flexibility when it comes to replacing McCoy. The other candidates to play at STAR -- Jalen McMurray and Colorado transfer Colton Hood -- can slide outside with Carter manning the slot.

In the event that Carter is suspended, Tennessee would turn to either McMurray or Hood. McMurray might have the advantage, given his experience in Tennessee's system and the fact that he started at STAR in Tennessee's win against Florida last season.

The other would, presumably, play in McCoy's spot if he misses any time while recovering.