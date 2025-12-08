The Tennessee Volunteers made a major change to their coaching staff, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that they parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Linebackers coach William Inge will serve as Tennessee's interim defensive coordinator for the Vols' Music City Bowl matchup against Illinois.

Banks served as Tennessee's defensive coordinator since 2021, which was the first year of the Josh Heupel era. Prior to his stint in Knoxville, Banks served as the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State under James Franklin.

"I want to thank Tim for everything he has done for Tennessee the last five seasons," Heupel said in a statement, via 247Sports. "He helped restore our program to national prominence. More importantly, Tim is a great man of character and someone I have the utmost respect for. We wish Tim all the best moving forward.

"These are tough decisions but one I ultimately felt was necessary for the future of our program. We are fully committed to identifying our next defensive coordinator who will uphold the standard that Tennessee has historically been known for."

After finishing second in the SEC in yards allowed per game in 2024, the Vols defense took a step backwards this season. Tennessee allowed 395.3 yards per contest and 28.2 points per game, both of which ranked third-worst in the conference. The Vols boasted the No. 7 scoring defense in the FBS last year (16.1 points allowed per game), as Tennessee finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. This season, Tennessee finished 8-4.

Banks earned finalist status for the Broyles Award last year, which is given to the top assistant in the country. However, hereceived a tough hand this season. Not only did the Vols lose defensive linemen James Pearce Jr. and Omarr Norman-Lott to the NFL draft, but his unit suffered a number of notable injuries. Banks did not have his top two cornerbacks, Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, for virtually the entire season, cornerback Boo Carter was dismissed in the middle of the year, linebacker Arion Carter played through turf toe in both feet and defensive tackle Jaxson Moi suffered an arm injury early on that caused him to miss multiple games.

The Vols finished 0-4 against AP-ranked teams while averaging 28 points per game in those contests. Tennessee went 8-0 and averaged 47.1 points per game vs. unranked teams.