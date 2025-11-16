Tennessee and defensive back Boo Carter are expected to part ways, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. Carter had numerous team rules violations dating back to the summer, and those continued issues contributed to his departure.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back did not appear in Tennessee's win Saturday over New Mexico State and was absent from the sideline.

"At the end of the day, there's a standard you've got to meet to be in that locker room," Heupel said after Tennessee's win. "He was not out on the field with us."

Carter entered his sophomore season expected to be one of Tennessee's key players in the secondary. He's been reasonably productive with 25 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Carter hasn't started any games, however, failing to follow up on an excellent debut season as a freshman in 2024.

Carter had a tumultuous offseason with the Vols. He missed numerous team activities over the summer and was at one point confronted by team leaders, which led to Carter stepping away from the team for a stretch in July.

He did eventually return to the program with Heupel saying there were "some things he's got to accomplish" to get back out on the field with us.

Even ahead of Carter's dismissal, the Vols considered Carter a likely candidate to transfer, sources told CBS Sports. The former four-star recruit could be a popular player in January depending on how teams evaluate his time in Knoxville.

Carter finished his Tennessee career with 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception.