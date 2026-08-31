Tennessee will wear a commemorative helmet sticker honoring Dolly Parton during the 2026 season, the program announced Monday. The legendary country music singer, businesswoman and philanthropist was synonymous with East Tennessee and had a longstanding relationship with the university. She died on Aug. 25 at age 80 after a battle with cancer.

The Volunteers open the season against Furman on Saturday.

The sticker features a butterfly emblem, which is synonymous with Parton's brand. Parton was born into poverty in Sevier County, Tennessee, before rising to international acclaim by selling over 100 million records. Though known best as a singer, Parton was also revered as a kindhearted donor and entrepreneur in East Tennessee and beyond.

Parton's Dollywood theme park is an anchor of East Tennessee's tourism economy, and she always embraced her Appalachian heritage. Parton sang Tennessee's unofficial fight song, "Rocky Top," along with Peyton Manning during the Volunteers' 2023 game against Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee also partnered with Parton in 2023 for an exclusive "Vols" edition of Parton's Rockstar album.

"I've performed 'Rocky Top' so many times live in my concerts through the years, and I know how much that song means to Vols fans," she said at the time.

Parton also served as the commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2009 at Tennessee as she received an honorary doctor of humane and musical letters. She brought her world concert tour to the university's basketball arena in 2011 and 2014.