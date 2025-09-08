College football's game of the week takes place in Knoxville as the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers host the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs. However, the Volunteers will be without a couple of important players on defense -- starting cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III -- CBS Sports' John Talty confirms.

McCoy is still not ready to return to the field after tearing his ACL in January, but Gibson's situation is a bit more unclear. He injured his arm in the season-opening win vs. Syracuse, after which coach Josh Heupel declared Gibson would miss "an extended period."

Colorado transfer Colton Hood is again in line to start for the Vols. He's been impressive through two games, notching four combined tackles and a fumble recovery touchdown, plus he leads the SEC in passes defensed with five. ESPN reports that true freshman Ty Redmond will also start at corner; he's recorded six tackles and two passes defensed through two weeks. Tennessee also has the versatile Boo Carter roaming the secondary.

Georgia is coming off a 28-6 win over Austin Peay in what was its smallest margin of victory vs. an FCS team since 2016. Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton completed 26 of 34 passes for 227 yards -- this, after throwing for 190 yards and two scores vs. Marshall in the season opener.

Despite the losses at cornerback, Neyland Stadium will be rocking for this top 15 matchup on Saturday. The Vols have won eight straight home games dating back to 2023. That last home loss came to the Bulldogs, who have won eight straight vs. Tennessee.