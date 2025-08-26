Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel agreed to a contract extension through January 2030, the university announced Tuesday. The new deal comes just four days before the Vols are set to begin their fifth season under Heupel against Syracuse in Atlanta.

"The revival of our football program under Josh's leadership has made everyone in Big Orange Country proud to be a Vol," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "Josh has brought Tennessee Football back to its rightful place among the nation's elite programs, and he and his staff have fostered a positive culture within the team. Our commitment to supporting Josh and his staff remains strong and unwavering."

Heupel has guided Tennessee to double-digit wins in two of the past three seasons. The Vols also made their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history in 2024 and finished the year ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 poll.

Heupel has never had a losing season with the Vols and has a 37-15 record through his first four seasons with the program. Eleven of those wins came against ranked opponents, which ranks fifth in Tennessee history and sixth among active FBS coaches in that same span of time.

Tennessee is also 2-1 against both Alabama and Florida -- two of its top rivals -- over the past two seasons. In 2022, Heupel became the first Tennessee coach to beat Nick Saban at Alabama and snapped a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

"I greatly appreciate the support of Danny White, President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman," Heupel said. "During an era of change in our sport, their leadership and commitment to helping us build a championship football program is strong. We took over a program in 2021 during a turbulent time. We quickly built a resilient, player-driven culture and have enjoyed great success on and off the field, but there is still much left to do.

"I am excited about the future of Tennessee Football, and I can't wait to run through the T once again with Vol Nation proudly supporting us."