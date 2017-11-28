Tennessee fans start 'Fire Currie!' chant at WWE Raw in Knoxville

There are many layers to Tennessee's botched coaching search. The biggest (so far) was athletic director John Currie's massive face plant in nearly hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano before backpedaling in the wake of extreme social media backlash.

Since then, a large amount of blame from both the fan base and national coverage has been pointed at Currie. With the number of quality coaching candidates reportedly dwindling, there's a lot of heat forming under Currie's seat at a rapid rate. If you need any proof of how bad things have gotten for Currie (and how quickly), look no further than the crowd at WWE's "Monday Night Raw," which just so happened to be in Knoxville on Monday night.

Check out the video below. You can clearly hear people in the stands chanting "Fire Currie!"

WWE Monday Night RAW crowd in Knoxville just broke out into a “FIRE CURRIE!” chant #ItJustMeansMorepic.twitter.com/O7L1GtQoJh — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 28, 2017

People had signs, too.

Yeah ... not great.

Currie released a statement Monday in response to the Sunday fiasco. Unfortunately for Currie, anything he says now is probably too little, too late. The potential for a lawsuit between Tennessee and Schiano also hangs in the balance with the memorandum of understanding between the two parties serving as the fulcrum.

The only thing that can salvage this mess for Currie is to nail the hire, leading Tennessee into a golden age it hasn't experienced in years. No pressure.