The 20th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers travel to take on the Florida Gators as they eye their first win in Gainesville since 2003 on Saturday. Tennessee is coming off a 42-9 win over New Mexico State, while Florida dropped a 34-24 decision at Ole Miss last week. The Volunteers (7-3, 3-3 SEC), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Gators (3-7, 2-5 SEC), who are tied for 11th in the SEC, are 3-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Florida leads the all-time series 32-22. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Florida spread Tennessee -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee vs. Florida over/under 57.5 points Tennessee vs. Florida money line Tennessee -187, Florida +155 Tennessee vs. Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Tennessee vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (57.5). Tennessee has gone under the total in three of its last five games, while Florida has gone under in six of its last 10 games. The teams have combined to go under in five of the last six meetings. The teams combine for 52 points in the simulations as the Under hits in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?