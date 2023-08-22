Five star edge rusher Jordan Ross committed to Tennessee on Monday, providing the Vols a major boost to their 2024 recruiting class. The No. 1 recruit in Alabama becomes the highest-ranked member of Tennessee's class, which now enters the top 10 and lands at No. 6, according to 247Sports. In doing so, Tennessee jumped Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M in the rankings.

Ross picked Tennessee over Alabama, Florida and Texas. The No. 12 overall player in the country by 247Sports visited Tennessee four times, including an official visit in late June. Ross is the highest-ranked player in Tennessee's recruiting class and the second five-star Josh Heupel's staff has landed in the last month, joining WR Mike Matthews.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native is the first No. 1 prospect from the state of Alabama to commit to Tennessee in the 247Sports era. Previously, Will Ignot was the highest-ranked recruit from Alabama to commit to Tennessee; Ignot was the No. 4 player in Alabama and the No. 114 overall prospect in 2017.

Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in his scouting report about Ross:

Displays an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage and flashes outstanding initial foot and body quickness at the point of attack. Fluid athlete. Shows the ability to bend the edge and possesses good burst to close ability. Demonstrates good lateral change of direction ability and exhibits the ability to play in space both on the line of scrimmage and lined up as an off-ball linebacker. Shows the ability to consistently win with speed and athleticism off the edge. Will need to continue to develop his play strength at the point of attack in both the run and passing games to reach his full potential at the next level. Projects as a 3-4 OLB at the next level with ability to develop into an all-conference prospect on Saturdays. Ross' combination of speed, athleticism and length make him one of the more intriguing upside pass rushers in this cycle as he only appears to be scratching the surface of his physical and technical development off the edge.

Ross is the No. 20 overall commit in the Vols' 2024 class. Other notable recruits include Matthews, four-star OT Bennett Warren, four-star WR Braylon Staley and four-star CB Kaleb Beasley.

Recruiting resurgence under Heupel

Tennessee is coming off its best season in nearly two decades, and the last two recruiting classes for the Vols under Heupel could feature key members of the program for seasons to come.

Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class finished No. 11 in the country and was headlined by five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, the No. 2 overall prospect and quarterback in the class behind Texas freshman gunslinger Arch Manning. Iamaleava is expected to serve as the backup to veteran Joe Milton lll this fall.

With the commitment of Ross, Heupel has now landed three of the top 30, and two of the top 10, prospects in the history of Tennessee football in the 247Sports era in only two recruiting cycles.

The commitment of Ross is historic because it's the first time Tennessee has had multiple commitments from five-star prospects in the same recruiting cycle since 2015. The Vols that year landed three five-star prospects from the high school route: Kahlil McKenzie, Kyle Phillips and Preston Williams. Tennessee during that cycle also landed a commitment from five-star JUCC running back Alvin Kamara, who was the top-ranked prospect available.