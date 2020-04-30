Tennessee football recruiting: Five-star LB Terrence Lewis commits to Volunteers

Tennessee has been on a tear when it comes to the recruiting trail, rising into the top five with a run of commitments that have improved the team's numbers in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Now, what was already a strong close to April for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff has gotten even better with the addition of one of the top defensive players in the Class of 2021.

Terrence Lewis is a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The outside linebacker from Hollywood, Florida, initially committed to Florida in January 2019 only to back off that decision and reopen his commitment a few months later. This spring, he narrowed the choices to Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Nebraska and Tennessee, announcing his decision to join the Vols on Thursday afternoon.

Lewis is joining a 2021 recruiting class that has seen a flurry of activity this week. First came five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks committing on Sunday, followed by four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson on Monday and four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon on Tuesday. Lewis and Brooks give Tennessee two of the top seven defensive players in the class, adding some potentially program-changing star power to what was already set to be a pivotal class for Pruitt as he works to close the gap with Georgia and Florida.