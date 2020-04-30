Tennessee football recruiting: Five-star LB Terrence Lewis commits to Volunteers
Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols have been rising in the recruiting rankings
Tennessee has been on a tear when it comes to the recruiting trail, rising into the top five with a run of commitments that have improved the team's numbers in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Now, what was already a strong close to April for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff has gotten even better with the addition of one of the top defensive players in the Class of 2021.
Terrence Lewis is a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The outside linebacker from Hollywood, Florida, initially committed to Florida in January 2019 only to back off that decision and reopen his commitment a few months later. This spring, he narrowed the choices to Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Nebraska and Tennessee, announcing his decision to join the Vols on Thursday afternoon.
Lewis is joining a 2021 recruiting class that has seen a flurry of activity this week. First came five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks committing on Sunday, followed by four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson on Monday and four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon on Tuesday. Lewis and Brooks give Tennessee two of the top seven defensive players in the class, adding some potentially program-changing star power to what was already set to be a pivotal class for Pruitt as he works to close the gap with Georgia and Florida.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MWC looking for solutions amid COVID-19
With lower revenues and entire sports at risk, the Mountain West is attempting to be a problem...
-
NCAA recommends no one-time transfer
Standard transfer rules will stay in place for now, but changes could come soon
-
Mizzou lands four-star in-state DE
Ford should be a nice addition to the Tigers defensive front
-
Big 12 win totals: Will OU be caught?
With a bevy of talented, more experienced quarterbacks, the Big 12 could be as competitive...
-
Tracking coaches who have taken pay cuts
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several coaches to make financial concessions
-
MWC moves media days to virtual format
This is the latest example of college football events being adjusted for coronavirus concerns
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game