Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. The Lilburn, Georgia, product is the first five-star commitment of the 2024 cycle for the Volunteers and the first five-star wide receiver to commit to the program since 2015.
"It was really a gut feeling" Matthews said during his commitment ceremony. "When I was on my official visit, I just had a feeling it was different over there (at Tennessee). I had a good talk with all the players and coaches and the coaches and I just really enjoyed it over there."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Matthews chose the Vols over Georgia, USC and Clemson. He visited all four of his finalists in June, wrapping the busy month up with an official to Tennessee before July's recruiting dead period began. With the addition of Matthews, Tennessee's 2024 class climbed four spots to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
A Parkview High School star, Matthews ranks as the No. 22 prospect nationally, No. 8 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Though he will start his career at wide receiver with Tennessee, he also has the ability to play safety at the next level. He finished the 2022 season with over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with two interceptions on defense.
Matthews also plays basketball and runs track for Parkview. Based off 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins' evaluation, Matthews should have a bright future in Tennessee's up-tempo offense:
At one point reported a basketball offer from Mississippi State, and it's pretty easy to see why as he's extremely coordinated in almost everything he does and is always putting himself in position to make a play. Long-speed at point was a bit of a question mark, but tested exceptionally well spring before 12th grade year, clocking one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at a loaded camp outside of Atlanta. Tape also backs up the number as he's constantly pulling away from defenders and creating separation on deeper routes. On the other side of the ball, has flashed the ability to quickly close gaps and get to the catch point while playing more of a center-field role. Must eventually pick a position, but should be viewed as one of the top overall talents in the 2024 cycle given how he moves out on the perimeter. NFL upside if he can keep progressing.