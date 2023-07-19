Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. The Lilburn, Georgia, product is the first five-star commitment of the 2024 cycle for the Volunteers and the first five-star wide receiver to commit to the program since 2015.

"It was really a gut feeling" Matthews said during his commitment ceremony. "When I was on my official visit, I just had a feeling it was different over there (at Tennessee). I had a good talk with all the players and coaches and the coaches and I just really enjoyed it over there."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Matthews chose the Vols over Georgia, USC and Clemson. He visited all four of his finalists in June, wrapping the busy month up with an official to Tennessee before July's recruiting dead period began. With the addition of Matthews, Tennessee's 2024 class climbed four spots to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

A Parkview High School star, Matthews ranks as the No. 22 prospect nationally, No. 8 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Though he will start his career at wide receiver with Tennessee, he also has the ability to play safety at the next level. He finished the 2022 season with over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with two interceptions on defense.

Matthews also plays basketball and runs track for Parkview. Based off 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins' evaluation, Matthews should have a bright future in Tennessee's up-tempo offense: