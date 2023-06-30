Braylon Staley, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday over Miami, North Carolina and Clemson. Staley is ranked No. 120 overall and No. 23 among wide receivers in the current recruiting class. His pledge to the Volunteers and coach Josh Heupel moves the Volunteers over Stanford and Clemson into the No. 10 spot the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Staley is a 6-foot, 180-pound speedster from Aiken (South Carolina) High School. Gabe Brooks, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Tennessee class:

"Lean, athletic build with a nice-sized catch radius that combines with consistent hands-catching acumen to expand the catch window. Big-play athleticism that shows in the vertical passing game and as a contested-catch weapon. Excels as a high-pointing target and in back-shoulder opportunities thanks to athleticism, timing, and body control / adjustment ability. Minds the boundary and regularly gets a foot in when it's not easy to do so.

"Accelerates quickly and plays with above average top-end speed, especially when allowed a runway. Strong multi-sport profile includes multiple South Carolina 4A track and field championships (200 meters, triple jump). Can more consistently create late separation. More explosive in linear situations than lateral and shows some redirecting gear-down."

Brooks projects Staley has a difference-maker at the next level.

"Talented perimeter weapon who adds a big-play option to a receiver room," Brooks wrote. "Also could help in the return game. Projects as a high-major wideout who could become an impact player in college. Possesses the athletic profile and makeup of a prospect who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate."

Staley is the 15th player in the Class of 2024 to commit to Heupel's Vols.