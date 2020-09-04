Coveted offensive line prospect William Parker announced Friday that he plans to remain in his home state and play his college football for Tennessee. The three-star prospect from Nashville made his commitment to the Volunteers live on CBS Sports HQ, choosing Tennessee over Alabama, Florida, Louisville and Auburn.

"The thing that I love most about his game is he's always been a big-time run blocker, but last season as a junior we saw him really get so much better in pass blocking," MaxPreps national football editor Zack Poff said. "He's such a good all-around offensive lineman. The thing that really jumps out to me is he has great hands but he's also a very, very good athlete."

With more than three months remaining until December's early signing day, the Vols' 2021 class now has 26 commitments. The class entered the day ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC. Parker is the third offensive lineman in the class. He's considered the No. 34 offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Parker attends Nashville's Pearl-Cohn High School, which has not started its season yet due to local COVID-19 restrictions. But the 6-foot-5, 325-pound player assembled plenty of impressive tape as an underclassmen and caught the attention of Tennessee's staff early in his high school career.

He first received an offer from the Volunteers two and a half years ago and solidified his place as a high-major prospect while playing left tackle and defensive tackle for a Pearl-Cohn team that finished 14-1 and as a state runner-up in its classification last season.