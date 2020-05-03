Tennessee football recruiting: Vols stay hot with commitments from two more 2021 prospects

Tennessee has been red hot on the recruiting trail since the unexpected dead period began, and that continued Sunday with two more verbal commitments. Cody Brown, a four-star running back and the No. 124 player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Vols on Saturday afternoon. His announcement came just hours after three-star safety De'Shawn Rucker also made his intentions known.

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt now has received 10 commitments since mid-March, when the NCAA instituted a dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Brown is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, who already has the size and strength to compete for playing time as soon as joins Tennessee next year. He is the ninth-ranked running back during this recruiting cycle and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.

Here's Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, on Brown:

"Filled out frame and is very developed physically. Already has considerable muscle mass despite entering his senior year of high school. Looks like he doesn't miss much time in the weight room. A strong, power athlete who has excelled in the shot put in discus, especially relative to his size. Productive as a sophomore and junior against strong competition in a high classification of high school football in Georgia. Excels as a downhill runner with the ability to run through arm tackles at the second level. Decisive in reading his blocks and doesn't hesitate in getting upfield. Flaunts a strong stiff arm and runs with good contact balance. Lacks high level burst and a true top gear in the open field at this point. Projects as a Power 5 starter with the upside to develop into an NFL Draft pick."

Rucker is a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Amos D. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He's the kind of quick-twitch athlete who can fill multiple roles for Pruitt's Vols.

"While he lacks the ideal size and length, he makes up for it with his speed, wrote Anderw Ivins, Miami insider for 247Sports. "A stand out on the track that went 10.76 in the 100-meter dash as a junior. Also qualified for states in the long jump as a sophomore. Instinctive player with a quick trigger. Takes solid angles and can navigate around blockers to make open-field tackles. Will compete on special teams and is dangerous with ball in hands. Fluid enough in the hips to play some cornerback. Can deliver a pop, but needs to get more physical, especially if he's going to work in the box."

The Volunteers now have 17 commits during the 2021 recruiting cycle -- tied with No. 1 Ohio State for the most in the country. They now rank third in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings and have the top-ranked class in the SEC.