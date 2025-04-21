The college football transfer portal is open and every coach outside of the SEC is keeping a close eye on the Tennessee Volunteers in this window. Nico Iamaleava made the shocking decision to leave the program after two seasons earlier this month. Now, head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee NIL collective are hunting for a replacement. SEC rules prohibit a player from transferring within the conference in the spring, but other power conference starting quarterbacks have reportedly heard from Tennessee already.

Which quarterbacks will use the Tennessee starting quarterback opening to earn a raise at their respective schools and who could jump at the chance to start for a program that just went to the College Football Playoff? If you want the latest Tennessee football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at GoVols247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Tennessee Volunteers.

The GoVols247 insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Tennessee football program, including insights from Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan and Ben McKee, who have deep-rooted ties inside the Tennessee Vols community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on Tennessee football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Irish Illustrated message boards where you can connect with other Tennessee fans and insiders. Get it all right here.

And right now, GoVols247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

Tennessee football roster news

Head coach Josh Heupel has had success in the transfer portal finding a quarterback before. Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker both transferred into the program in 2021, with Milton initially winning the starting role but Hooker replacing him early in the season before going on to become one of the top QBs in the country during his two-year stint as a starter. Meanwhile, Milton waited patiently for another turn behind Hooker and had a solid season in 2023 to reestablish himself as an NFL Draft prospect.

Current quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre were both four-star prospects coming out of high school and both are expected to compete for the starting role this fall. However, the expectation is that Heupel will add an experienced player to the mix and former Notre Dame backup Steve Angeli might fit the bill. Angeli backed up Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman the past two seasons, going 58-of-80 for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception in South Bend and throwing for three touchdown passes as the starter in a rout of Oregon State at the 2023 Sun Bowl. Get more Tennessee football roster updates at GoVols247.

How to get insider Tennessee football updates

The GoVols247 team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets at quarterback, staff news and 2026 football recruiting. You can only get it all at GoVols247.

What will the 2025 Tennessee football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store for the Volunteers after Iamaleava's decision to leave? Go to Irish Illustrated to get all the latest Tennessee football news, all from a team of dialed-in insiders, and find out.

And reminder, GoVols247 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GoVols247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.