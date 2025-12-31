Tennessee's 2025 season ended not with a bang, but with a whimper. The Vols ensured that they would finish with an 8-5 record -- their worst under coach Josh Heupel since his first season in 2021 -- with Tuesday's 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl.

Most rational minds understood that this would be a bit of a reset year for Tennessee after it made its College Football Playoff debut in 2024. Former quarterback Nico Iamaleava's decision to transfer after spring practice put the Vols in a tough spot. As did preseason injuries to All-American cornerback Jermod McCoy, who never returned in 2025, and a few key defensive lineman.

Even with that expectation in mind, it's hard to call Tennessee's 2025 efforts anything less than a complete failure. Tennessee didn't beat a single FBS opponent with a winning record. Three of its four conference wins came against schools that either fired their coach midseason or after the season ended.

Tennessee didn't look like a team in its fifth consecutive year under the same coach. The Vols significantly regressed in multiple fundamental areas of football. They couldn't tackle. The offensive line wilted against comparable competition. Heupel's clock management remains questionable, and his team's discipline and mental fortitude are glaring issues.

Tennessee capped the regular season with its first loss against Vanderbilt since 2018 and first loss against the Commodores in Knoxville since 2017. Vanderbilt's 45-24 triumph also represented its largest margin of victory against Tennessee in seven years, as the Commodores walked all over a lifeless Tennessee team.

Losses like that to a team like Vanderbilt have served as the death knell for other Tennessee coaches in previous seasons. Heupel isn't anywhere near the hot seat at this point, nor should he be. His efforts in revitalizing Tennessee as it clawed its way out of its darkest decade since the university started sponsoring a football team has bought him some much-deserved leeway.

But there is some pressure on Heupel to retool his approach in the offseason as questions start to mount. He already started prior to the Music City Bowl by firing former defensive coordinator Tim Banks -- who had been on staff since Heupel arrived in Knoxville -- and replacing him with veteran Jim Knowles.

Further changes, patience required on defense

Landing a major coordinator like Knowles is a good step towards fixing Tennessee's most glaring -- and consistent -- problem under Heupel. Knowles should, at the very least, shore up some of the fundamentals that Tennessee's defense lacked in.

The buck shouldn't stop there, though. All of Tennessee's defensive coaches should be subject to scrutiny, and Heupel would be wise to allow Knowles, who boasts over 15 years of experience as a play caller, to construct a staff with which he's comfortable.

It shouldn't be hard for the loyal Heupel to make some much-needed changes after the defense backslid across the board. Not a single position group improved. Several played well below the SEC standard.

The defensive line frequently got pushed off of the ball. The linebackers, though clearly athletic, were mentally unsound, lacked physical toughness and often found themselves out of position. The secondary, regardless of injuries to its top two cornerbacks, was a complete disaster.

Even with Knowles in place, and even if he has a hand in building his own staff, Tennessee may need some patience as he institutes his scheme. Teams often take a while to acclimate to Knowles.

In his debut season at Oklahoma State in 2018, the Cowboys ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both scoring defense and total defense. That improved to fifth in scoring and seventh in total defense in 2019, and then first in scoring and first in total defense by 2021.

It was a similar story at Ohio State. The Buckeyes finished 14th nationally in total defense in Knowles' first year (2022), third nationally in his second (2023) and led the nation in total defense en route to a win in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Again, Knowles has the ability to coach Tennessee up in some basic areas, and it's certainly hard to get worse than it was in 2025, but it may take a while for his defense to fully jell.

Tennessee hires Jim Knowles: Vols bringing in proven defensive coordinator to rebuild unit Cody Nagel

Talent infusion needed

Heupel's never been shy about utilizing the transfer portal, though he's never used it as a crutch. He's had his fair share of successes during his Tennessee tenure. Quarterback Joey Aguilar, who stepped in for the Vols in the wake of Iamaleava's departure, was an absolute gem as one of the lone bright spots for the Vols in 2025.

Tennessee should have a big transfer portal shopping list over the next couple of months, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Vols should be okay at linebacker, even with Arion Carter off to the NFL. Leading tacklers Edwin Spillman and Jeremiah Telander seem set to return, and there's some young options like Jadon Perlotte that pushed for serious snaps late into the season.

The Vols also seem set at edge rusher, provided young talent like Caleb Herring and Jordan Ross don't enter the transfer portal. Getting Rickey Gibson back at corner will be a boon, as well.

Interior defensive line and safety are glaring needs. Tennessee's defensive line took a big step back this season. The Vols need at least one tailor-made disruptor to shore things up.

Tennessee also had, arguably, the worst safety play in the SEC. To compound matters, veteran Andre Turrentine is out of eligibility and there's no clear succession plan. Safety is one of the most important positions in Knowles' scheme. His best defenses have had a versatile star on the backline.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, defensive line and safety are two of the most sought-after positions in the portal, and it's tough to land top-shelf prospects. But the Vols have the resources to swim in those waters.

What happens at quarterback?

Aguilar was fantastic this season, but he also came to Knoxville as a likely one-year rental. There's a very small chance that he's granted an extra season of eligibility due to fellow quarterback Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA. Tennessee probably can't afford to sit on its hands in the interim so, for now, it's safe to assume that Aguilar is gone.

That puts Tennessee in an interesting spot. The Vols do have a couple of intriguing young options, even after former four-star signal caller Jake Merklinger entered the transfer portal. George MacIntyre, who ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the class of 2025, flashed in his limited opportunities during his first season with the Vols.

He's still developing physically, though. Tennessee also signed five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the No. 2 prospect nationally in the class of 2026. There's plenty of excitement about his future, but he missed most of his senior season due to injury, so it's hard to see him starting out of the gate as a true freshman.

Even if MacIntyre or Brandon prove to be the guy, Tennessee cannot enter the 2026 season with just two scholarship quarterbacks. The Vols may have to swing big on a proven portal option that won't scare away the young talent, but they at least need a veteran backup.

The final prognosis

Tennessee's 2025 campaign was a disappointment. The Vols reached historic highs just one year ago, so it's understandable that there's some consternation among fans after such a drastic downturn. Heupel has the program in a much better spot than it was even five years ago and there's some reason to believe that this season proves to be the exception, not the standard.

Heupel has already made some necessary changes to turn things around. He still needs to grow as an in-game coach, but Tennessee's offensive resurgence this season proves that his philosophy still works after years of exposure.

The Vols are also starting to recruit at an elite clip. They signed the No. 7 class in the 2026 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings. It's their fourth-straight top-15 finish under Heupel and their best class, on paper, in a decade.

Brandon is one of three five-stars that will enroll at Tennessee, including Tristen Keys, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver. The Vols also signed seven top-100 prospects.

While a lot of those recruits won't play immediately, it's a testament to Heupel's talent acquisition efforts. The work isn't done. As outlined above, Tennessee has to do well in the portal. That isn't negotiable.

While his seat is safe, Heupel also must navigate this offseason with a sense of urgency. Ultimately, it's up to him to show that 2025 was a mere blip on the radar.