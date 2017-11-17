Tennessee has serious concerns about Jon Gruden as a coaching candidate
Though a marriage between the Vols and Gruden has been rumored for a while, it seems unlikely
Tennessee has considerable reservations about hiring Jon Gruden, CBS Sports has learned.
The concerns surround the fact Gruden has not coached at all in nine years and has not roamed a college football sideline in 26 years. Also, Gruden was basically a .500 coach (57-55) in his seven years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs in 2002. Some contend that roster had been largely assembled by former coach Tony Dungy, who had one losing season in his 13 combined years with Tampa Bay and the Indianapolis Colts.
Gruden had seasons in which his teams went .500 or worse in five of his 11 years in the NFL. He last coached in college when he served as Pittsburgh's wide receivers coach in 1991. There is also concern about his recruiting ability, especially in the hyper-charged SEC culture that lives day-to-day on recruiting.
Because of the sensitivity of the search process, sources close to the situation did not wish to be identified.
This is not to say Tennessee would not consider hiring Gruden. It's just that the Vols' concerns are real. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, two names that have also been linked to the Tennessee job, are still thought to be among the candidates.
Gruden and Tennessee have been linked since before Butch Jones was fired last week. In fact, Gruden's name being linked to a major job has become almost an annual occurrence.
The 54-year-old ESPN analyst has done little lately to shoot down speculation that he would be interested in Tennessee.
-
Week 12 College football expert picks
Barrett Sallee is cashing on 67 percent of his best bets and gives 3 strong picks for Week...
-
Mississippi State at Arkansas pick, odds
The No. 16 Bulldogs will travel to Arkansas Saturday afternoon on CBS
-
Kiffin claims he's happy at FAU
The Owls are 7-3 overall and 6-0 in the Conference USA East division
-
Michigan at Wisconsin prediction, stream
Wisconsin has another chance to impress the committee
-
Kentucky at Georgia preview, pick
With the College Football Playoff in its sights, can the Bulldogs get back on track?
-
Navy at Notre Dame pick, prediction
The Fighting Irish need a bounce back game in the worst way after losing to Miami
Add a Comment