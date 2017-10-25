Tennessee high school made subject of fake sign about Butch Jones

After another loss to Alabama -- Butch Jones' fifth straight as Tennessee's coach and the program's 11th in a row to its cross-division rival -- everybody's piling on Jones.

Brentwood High School, located outside Nashville, was the subject of a misleading Photoshop as someone graphically altered the sign in front of the school to call for the Jones' dismissal as coach of the Vols after a 3-4 (0-4 SEC) start.

No. 1 public school in the the state of Tennessee for a reason... (via @BwoodSection) pic.twitter.com/E0cboF5H21 — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) October 24, 2017

Stuff like this is nothing new for Jones.

A banner flew over Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday advocating for Jones' dismissal prior to Tennessee's 45-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama, and rumors have swirled during the first two months of the season that Tennessee is preparing to make a move at some point in the near future.

The Volunteers have gone 9-4 in each of the last two seasons but failed to live up to SEC East title expectations last season despite knocking off rivals Georgia and Florida. Jones has finished with three or more conference losses in all five of his seasons (including 2017) as coach.

Tennessee will travel to Kentucky -- as underdogs -- to play the Wildcats on Saturday night in search of the Vols' first conference win of the year.

Correction: The initial version of this story referred to the sign as real. We have since learned that the image had been altered.