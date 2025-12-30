The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule features an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl 2025. Tuesday's contest has the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Illinois Fighting Illini, with both teams at 8-4. The Vols are coming off a 45-24 defeat to Vanderbilt in its last outing, while the Illini knocked off Northwestern, 20-13, when they last took the field. The 2025 Music City Bowl will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Vols are 1-2 all-time in the Music City Bowl, while this is the Illini's first appearance. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. Tennessee odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 61.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Illinois picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Tennessee. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Tennessee spread Tennessee -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois vs. Tennessee over/under 61.5 points Illinois vs. Tennessee money line Tennessee -161, Illinois +136 Illinois vs. Tennessee picks See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. Tennessee streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Tennessee vs. Illinois picks

After simulating Illinois vs. Tennessee 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (61.5 points). The last four Illini games have failed to reach the total, while the same can be said for two of the last three Volunteers contests. Additionally, any type of extra rest, whether it's one week or one month, has heavily leaned towards the Under for Tennessee. The Under is 7-2 for the Volunteers over their last nine games following a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Illini have seen the Under go 5-2 over their last seven bowl games, and neutral-site contests, like this one in Nashville, have also leaned under the total. The Under is 12-6 for Illinois over its last 18 neutral-site games, hitting at a 67% clip. SportsLine's advanced model forecasts the Under to hit in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Tennessee spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchp 10,000 times, and find out.