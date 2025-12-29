It's not often we get a bowl game between two power conference teams where the two teams playing have never faced one another, but that's the case in this year's Music City Bowl. While Illinois and Tennessee had a men's basketball game only a few weeks ago, this will be their first meeting in football.

It's somewhat surprising considering that, geographically, the two schools are separated by fewer than 500 miles. When you consider all the bowl tie-ins that the Big Ten and SEC have together, and that both programs have been in the leagues since their inception, it makes it seem even unlikelier, but it's the truth.

This is not Tennessee's first trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl, however. The Vols are making their fourth appearance in the game, and have lost two of their first three. Illinois will become the eighth Big Ten team to play in the game, as it is their first trip.

Illinois is 9-12 all-time in bowl games while Tennessee is 31-26 if you include last year's first-round playoff loss to Ohio State.

Tennessee vs. Illinois: Need to know for Music City Bowl

Tennessee looking to do something for the first time this century: If Tennessee is able to defeat Illinois in this game to get to 9-4 on the season it will be the fourth straight season the Volunteers finished with at least nine wins. They have not had a streak like that since going five straight years with at least nine wins from 1995 to 1999.

Illinois is seeking a similar historic achievement: If Illinois is able to win the Music City Bowl it will be the team's second consecutive season with at least nine wins after finishing 10-3 last year. If they pull it off it will be the first time the Illini have ever done so. Their 18 wins over the last two seasons are already tied for the most in program history over a two-season span, so a win here would be truly historic for a program that claims five national titles, but has had a very difficult time sustaining success for the last 75 years.

This game could be a little personal: While they have never met on the football field there could be a small rivalry brewing below the surface. When former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava left the team, Illinois' Luke Altmyer was one of the quarterbacks Tennessee contacted as a possible replacement. Altmyer spurned the advances, choosing to stay in Champaign with a team he believed had a shot to reach the College Football Playoff. Tennessee ended up turning to Joey Aguilar, who was displaced from UCLA by Iamaleava's arrival. Both teams and players are happy with their decisions, but it is an interesting storyline for this game.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Illinois live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Illinois prediction, picks

It's never easy to figure out how bowl games will go, but with both teams missing some key pieces on defense, and both starting quarterbacks expected to play, it's not out of line to believe we'll see some points scored. Neither one of these defenses was incredible at full strength, while both offenses have shown the ability to light up scoreboards. Pick: Over 61.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -2.5 Illinois Illinois Tennessee Illinois Illinois Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Illinois SU Illinois Illinois Tennessee Illinois Illinois Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Illinois

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.