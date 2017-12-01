Tennessee is a bright-orange glowing tire fire, and there's no end in sight

Where does Tennessee go now?

eHarmony? Tinder for coaches? Maybe a temp service? Hell and back?

Remember the good ol' days when all Tennessee was just missing was a head football coach?

Forget about a football coach for a second, a massive state university in the SEC now has no leadership. What self-respecting coach would jump into this bright-orange glowing tire fire?

Oh sure, there is some coach out there willing to take the job in spite of the firing of athletic director John Currie on Friday. But it's not clear to whom the next applicant reaches out for the job.

Chancellor Betsy Davenport may be next on the chopping block. Davenport was supposed to hold a 4 p.m. press conference on Friday … if she makes it that far.

Tennessee football is now an insidious back-stabbing mess -- if it wasn't already. Former Vols coach Phil Fulmer, who was passed over during the athletic director search for Currie, reportedly helped force Currie out the door.

How's that for loyalty? The next coach may need a bodyguard to check his rear view at all times. For whatever reason you want to submit, Tennessee football is damaged for years to come. Even a massive contract that makes up for the sins of a botched search doesn't make it all whole for whoever takes over.

On a good day, Tennessee is the fifth-best program in the SEC. Now? It's No. 1 in dysfunction. That will resonate beyond the new hire, the new early signing day and a new Tennessee that is dawning on the horizon.

Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, which lost its coach to UF, all struck relatively quickly. Tennessee now has to live with this botched search for years.

I'll say it for Mike Leach. He's not taking the job, same as Dave Doeren, Kevin Sumlin, Mike Gundy, David Cutcliffe … you get the point.

Ohio State defensive coordinator and former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano wasn't good enough because he didn't live up to the standards of the keyboard proletariat. News flash: That proletariat isn't qualified in the first place.

This is like handing the car keys to a 14-year-old and asking him to win a drag race.

Congratulations, folks: You won … and lost … and … whatever.

What unites Vol Nation right now? Duct tape?

Certainly not recruiting. That's done for this year, at least. The school is essentially asking recruits to commit to a color. It is stained so much now that black is the new orange.

God, I hate the system.

I hate the system that allowed a decent man and accomplished administrator to be out of a job today. I hate that Currie's firing not only defines Tennessee and the SEC but probably all of college football.

NCAA president Mark Emmert once called the sport "King Football." God bless him, he was right. I hate the system that values football above academics and the health of the athletes who play it.

I hate the intersection of Friday. Hugh Freeze -- accused of NCAA and moral misgivings -- might be back at a Power Five school sooner than Currie.

If Freeze wasn't the central figure in an NCAA investigation decided Friday, he'd be a perfect candidate at Tennessee. The Vols are desperate, Freeze is out of a job, and he has been known to have a rather -- ahem -- liberal recruiting approach. If only he didn't have that show cause …

I hate a system that dislikes Currie more than those pulling the strings in the background. At least Currie was man enough to put himself out there on more than one occasion.

Never mind Tennessee doesn't have a football coach, an athletic director -- and perhaps soon -- a school chancellor. The search for Tennessee football relevancy cuts through all of it.

The hierarchy at Tennessee right now, well, what is the hierarchy at Tennessee right now?

What do coaches say about all pulling in the same direction? Row the boat? Keep chopping wood?

The clear winner? #VolsTwitter. The unqualified, faceless mob that has never called a play and can't recruit worth a damn. But they sure as hell can rise up as one and tell us who best calls plays and recruits.

Your move, boys and girls.