On a weekend full of marquee games, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky will get their share of the spotlight on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. In the long history of this rivalry, there's a good case that this is the biggest game ever.

In his first year on the job, Will Stein has led Kentucky to a 7-1 start and a great shot at reaching the College Football Playoff with just four games remaining. His major transfer portal additions -- particularly quarterback Kenny Minchey and the offensive line -- clicked almost immediately. To this point, the Wildcats have passed all but one test they've faced, but the level of difficulty rises this weekend. Kentucky must continue to play clean football if it wants to come away with a win in Knoxville.

Tennessee had two weeks to wallow in the "what if" after its three-point loss to South Carolina, but the team has to get back in the saddle this weekend. The Volunteers have the chance to pick up their second top-10 win of the season, which would really boost their CFP rankings. There's no doubt that the Vols have a playoff-caliber defense and running game, but can Josh Heupel fix the passing attack? Tennessee must improve there to reach its ceiling.

Here is everything you need to know about this top-15 rivalry matchup in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Need to know

Rare ranked matchup: These teams have met well over 100 times, but this is just the fourth ranked matchup in history. Most recently, Tennessee and Kentucky played a top-25 matchup in 2022, with the Volunteers winning in a blowout. Prior to that, the only times the Vols and Wildcats were ranked simultaneously were in 1950 and 1951. That means there's a very good case for this matchup to be the biggest in the history of this rivalry. Games with stakes in this series usually go the way of Tennessee, but can Stein turn the tables on Saturday night?

Kentucky not in the giving spirit: The holidays are approaching quickly, but Kentucky has not been feeling very generous. One of the driving factors behind the Wildcats' success is their incredible plus-13 turnover margin. That ranks first in the SEC and fourth in the entire country. For the first time since 2013, Kentucky has avoided turning the ball over in three consecutive games. If any team can end that streak, it's probably Tennessee, which has a great defense and has forced 14 turnovers in eight games. The Vols just have to protect the ball on offense.

Heavy dose of DeSean Bishop: Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman probably doesn't need my advice, but I would suggest he lock in on Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop. He's been the engine of the Vols offense, and his 957 rushing yards rank sixth in the country. His 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for ninth. Over the last four games, Bishop has averaged 29 carries and 159 yards. If the Wildcats can contain Bishop and force Tennessee to throw the ball, that could be a recipe for success, but only one team has effectively shut Bishop down to this point.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

This is a huge game for both sides, and the winner will be one step closer to the CFP. Kentucky's offense has been incredibly efficient, and it will pose a real challenge to the Tennessee defense. That said, the first night game in Neyland Stadium will give the Vols an edge on that side of the ball. Offensively, Tennessee leans on Bishop and gets enough out of its passing game to pull away from Kentucky late and cover the one-score spread. Pick: Tennessee -6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello

Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer TEN -6.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee

Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee Kentucky

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