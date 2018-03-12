Tennessee lands Michigan State graduate transfer running back Madre London
London had 924 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons in East Lansing
One week after officially announcing the addition of former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to the roster, Tennessee has landed another hot commodity on the graduate transfer market.
Former Michigan State running back Madre London announced on Twitter that he will join the Volunteers and first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt in Knoxville.
A three-year contributor the the Spartan program, London racked up 924 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons with the program. His most productive year came as a freshman in 2015, when he had 500 rushing yards and three touchdowns while helping Michigan State earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The 6-foot-1, 218-pound former three-star running back from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be a key piece in the void left by John Kelly, who left Tennessee early to enter the NFL Draft.
Ty Chandler had 305 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2018 for the Vols, and is the leading returning rusher for the Vols. Junior Carlin Fils-aime had 215 yards and averaged 6.94 yards per carry last year, but will be working out at cornerback for Pruitt this spring.
With London and Chryst headed to the program, the once-unproven Volunteers offense now at least has some quality experience to build around. They'll open Pruitt's first season on Sept. 1 in Charlotte against West Virginia.
