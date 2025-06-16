JP Peace, a linebacker in the Class of 2027, will continue his family's legacy at the University of Tennessee. Peace is the son of former Vols linebacker Robert Peace and the grandson of legendary coach Phillip Fulmer, and he announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

A rising junior at West High School in Knoxville, Peace already built an impressive array of scholarship offers from programs like Florida State, Kentucky and Virginia Tech. Tennessee offered Peace last month, and he didn't need much time to make a final decision.

Peace told 247Sports that his decision to become a Vol was made when he attended Tennessee's camp on June 1.

"It was always in the back of my mind because, as a kid, I kind of dreamed of playing there," Peace said. "But when I went to camp, I got a chance to really spend a lot of time with all the coaches, just kind of make my decision confirmed."

While he admitted it will be an "unreal experience" to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Peace said his decision really came down to his relationships with Jose Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge.

"Really, the coaches stood out to me - just the way I know Coach Inge is going to be there for me on and off the field," Peace said. "That's very important to me. I know they can grow my skill to the next level at Tennessee. It kind of has everything I need, so that's really what went into that.

"Honestly, it really wasn't about (my family history at Tennessee). I mean, obviously, it played a factor. But that's nowhere close to the reason I committed to Tennessee."

When he eventually enrolls at Tennessee, Peace will be furthering an already impressive legacy at Tennessee. His father, Robert, totaled 103 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss in the 2003 season. Fulmer, his grandfather, is the second-winningest coach in program history and led the Volunteers to a national championship in 1998.