There's no player who better represents the influx of name, image and likeness cash into college athletics than Nico Iamaleava.

He's the reported $8 million recruit. A five-star QB from California who relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee so he could take advantage of what was -- at the time -- a historic NIL deal for a high school junior. Tennessee quite literally went to court for him when the state's attorney general sued the NCAA over rules enforcement as it investigated what it believed to be a pay-for-play bargain between the Vols and Iamaleava. The courts granted Tennessee an injunction, essentially breaking the backbone of the NCAA's enforcement model.

So, it's appropriate (ironic?) that his Tennessee career came to an end because of an alleged NIL dispute.

For the first time in history, at least in such outwardly damming fashion, a major program called its starting QB's transfer bluff.

The junior-to-be, fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, had been asking for more money since the season ended, sources told CBS Sports. When his camp approached Tennessee officials again this spring asking for a raise, Tennessee pushed back. When those negotiations broke out in the media, Iamaleava never came out and made a public display of loyalty, which frustrated many in the program, according to multiple sources.

When Iamaleava took things further and skipped Friday's practice ahead of Saturday's spring game -- a move his camp told CBS Sports was to mentally reset after his name trended on social media for 24 hours -- it seemed to push Tennessee over the edge.

Tennessee wouldn't -- no it couldn't -- budge.

Instead, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Iamaleava opted to part ways in a historic moment for the sport. Schools don't move on from franchise quarterbacks, especially given everything the Vols invested into Iamaleava. But Iamaleava's camp, at least from Tennessee's perspective, took things too far.

It's a moment likely to be celebrated in college football buildings across the country.

This era of unregulated NIL allows players and agents to constantly go back to the table and ask for more money. There are no binding contracts. The transfer portal allows for infinite leverage. Tennessee moving on from Iamaleava serves as an emphatic public statement that a school does have a breaking point when it comes to keeping their star player happy.

"Good for Tennessee for putting its foot down," said one Power Four general manager.

"Statement," said a Power Four Director of Player Personnel.

"Nico f'd aroud and found out," said a Group of Five general manager.

A member of Iamaleava's camp described him as "happy" at Tennessee on Thursday when On3 initially publicly reported the negotiations. But rumors had also been circulating for weeks behind the scenes on the West Coast that Iamaleava could enter the transfer portal and end up closer to home in Southern California.

The reported negotiations seemed to pour gasoline on already simmering fire.

Tennessee was already angry that Iamaleava kept asking for more. Iamaleava's camp was livid, per a source, that their behind-the-scenes talks -- which they claim revolved around roster improvements and not additional money -- were aired for the entire world by those on the Tennessee side.

Tensions only escalated from there. Iamaleava's father made a post on X calling out the reporter who initially broke the story and publicly criticizing the Vols staff. When Iamaleava missed practice -- just 12 hours removed from attending a quarterback dinner at his offensive coordinator's house -- it seemed like an irrevocable moment.

Now, Iamaleava is the new No. 1 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings. He's in search of a new school, and Tennessee -- one of the biggest NIL players in the sport -- now needs a quarterback.

Dominoes are falling across college football. QB depth charts won't look the same in a matter of weeks.

All because a star player kept going back to the table for more and a school finally said no.