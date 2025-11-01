A top-20 SEC matchup features the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) battling on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners have lost two of their last three games, falling 34-26 to Ole Miss in Week 9. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 56-34. on the road last week. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-2, but the Volunteers beat the Sooners 25-15 in 2024 in Tennessee coach Josh Heupel's return to his alma mater. Starting linebacker Arion Carter is questionable for Tennessee.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Tennessee. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Tennessee:

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee spread Tennessee -2.5 Oklahoma vs. Tennessee over/under 55.5 points Oklahoma vs. Tennessee money line Volunteers -144, Sooners +121 Oklahoma vs. Tennessee picks See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs. Tennessee streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Oklahoma can cover

Tennessee's defense has struggled this season without some of its top cornerbacks, and OU quarterback John Mateer has the ability to extend plays with his feet when needed, giving them a dual-threat under center. This season, he has 1,790 passing yards, 226 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Junior receiver Isaiah Sategna III has been his top target. He has 624 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season. Last week against Ole Miss, Sategna III had a season-high 131 receiving yards and a score. Meanwhile, freshman running back Tory Blaylock has logged 401 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Oklahoma is 2-0 ATS as the road team this season as well.

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has strong arm and can push the ball downfield. Aguilar has 2,344 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 20-of-26 for 396 passing yards and three passing scores.

Junior receiver Chris Brazzell II is seventh in the nation in receiving yards (740) with 43 catches and eight touchdowns. The Texas native has gone over 100 receiving yards in three games this campaign. On Oct. 25 versus Kentucky, Brazzell II reeled in four passes for 138 receiving yards and a score.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread is the better value?