There are several Tennessee college football teams off to excellent starts this season, including No. 18 Vanderbilt and Memphis, who are both 4-0. Vanderbilt will try to keep that streak going when it hosts Utah State at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, while Memphis travels to Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET. SportsLine's proven computer model is taking the Tigers to cover the spread against the Owls among its best bets for Tennessee teams this weekend. Additionally, the Tennessee Titans will try to pick up their first win of the Cam Ward era when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday, providing action throughout the weekend for Tennessee sports betting.

SportsLine's proven model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL and college football picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Tennessee betting picks for Week 5 of college football and NFL Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Over 60.5 in Vanderbilt vs. Utah State (-108)

Memphis -13.5 vs. Florida Atlantic (-112)

Over 38.5 in Titans vs. Texans (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into a Tennessee parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +605 (risk $100 to win $605).

Over 60.5 in Vanderbilt vs. Utah State (-105, DraftKings)

Vanderbilt is looking to continue its best start since 2008, while Utah State is off to a strong start of its own under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The Commodores scored 70 points in their blowout win over Georgia State last week, which was their highest-scoring game in more than a century. They have racked up 190 points through their first four games, and quarterback Diego Pavia leads the SEC in completion percentage (73.9). Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes leads the Mountain West in passing yards (982) and touchdowns (eight). The model is projecting 71 combined points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 68% of simulations.

Memphis -13.5 vs. Florida Atlantic (-112, DraftKings)



Memphis has raced out to a 4-0 start this season, and it is coming off its biggest win of the season. The Tigers took down Arkansas in a thrilling 32-31 upset last week, securing the win with a late fumble recovery. Junior running back Sutton Smith had 147 rushing yards and a touchdown, while senior quarterback Brendon Lewis had 199 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Florida Atlantic has lost two of its first three games, including a 39-7 loss to Maryland in its season opener. The Tigers are covering the spread in 72% of simulations, as the model has them winning by more than 25 points.

Over 38.5 in Titans vs. Texans (-110, DraftKings)

Defense has been a major issue for Tennessee during its 0-3 start to the season, as the Titans rank No. 30 in the NFL in points allowed per game (31.3). The Over has hit in its last two games, easily clearing the closing total of 42.5 in a 41-20 loss to Indianapolis last week. Neither of these teams have been good offensively thus far this season, but this is the lowest total on the board. Tennessee has gone Over in five of its last seven games dating back to last season, and these teams are combining for 44 points on Sunday, with the Over cashing 62% of the time.