The Week 3 college football schedule is headlined by No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Georgia on Saturday, as the Volunteers try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Tennessee has picked up blowout wins over Syracuse and East Tennessee State, while Georgia is facing its first test following wins over Marshall and Austin Peay. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 49.5, and the Over is part of our three-leg college football parlay involving Tennessee teams at FanDuel built by our SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL and college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Tennessee betting picks for college football Week 3 and NFL Week 2 (odds subject to change):

Memphis -3.5 vs. Troy (-115)

Over 49.5 in Tennessee vs. Georgia (-110)

Titans +205 vs. Rams

Combining the model's three picks into a Tennessee parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +988 (risk $100 to win $988).

Memphis -3.5 vs. Troy (-115, FanDuel)



Memphis is coming off a pair of blowout wins to open the season, beating Chattanooga by 35 points in Week 1 and Georgia State by 22 points in Week 2. The Tigers covered the spread in both of those games, and Troy is coming off an emotional loss to then-No. 8 Clemson. Troy jumped out to a 16-0 lead in that contest before giving up 27 unanswered points down the stretch. The model expects Memphis to keep rolling this weekend, as the Tigers are covering the spread in 72% of simulations.

Over 49.5 in Tennessee vs. Georgia (-110, FanDuel)



Tennessee's offense was a bit of a question mark heading into the season following the departure of quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but fifth-year transfer Joey Aguilar has been impressive through two games. Aguilar has racked up 535 passing yards and five touchdowns in wins over Syracuse and East Tennessee State. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is a versatile signal caller who helped the Bulldogs score 45 points against Marshall in Week 1, so both offenses look capable of putting up big numbers. The model has them combining for 54 points as the Over cashes 57% of the time.

Titans +205 vs. Rams (FanDuel)

Tennessee held a third-quarter lead on the road against Denver in Week 1 before ultimately falling in a 20-12 final. The Titans looked impressive defensively, forcing four turnovers while holding the Broncos to a 6 of 15 conversion rate on third down. Rookie quarterback Cameron Ward struggled in the first start of his career, but his receivers had some timely drops and he should feel more comfortable in his second start. Los Angeles had less than 300 total yards in a 14-9 win over Houston last week. The Titans are winning in 36% of simulations, creating value given the implied odds of 32.8%.