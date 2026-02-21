When a Knoxville judge denied Joey Aguilar's preliminary injunction on Friday, it left Tennessee with a lot of uncertainty at quarterback. Uncertainty isn't necessarily bad, but it means the range of outcomes for the 2026 Volunteers just got a lot wider.

In his lone season with Tennessee, Aguilar exceeded expectations considering the circumstances that led to his arrival in Knoxville. Aguilar completed 67.3% of his passes and threw for 3,565 yards (third in the SEC) and 24 touchdowns, all while leading an offense that scored 39.8 points per game (sixth in the country).

Those gaudy numbers were also accompanied by some warts. For starters, Aguilar threw 10 interceptions -- some of them coming at inopportune times in big games. His pick six right before halftime completely changed the complexion of the Alabama game, and his two first-half interceptions -- plus a fumble resulting in a scoop and score -- against Oklahoma were too much for Tennessee to overcome.

If Aguilar had been able to return for the 2026 season, the Vols would've had stability at the most important position on the field. The floor would've been relatively high, and with Jim Knowles running a revamped defense, a College Football Playoff berth would have been on the table.

All that said, Aguilar turns 25 years old in June. How much more developing could he do at the college level? At this point in his career, his ceiling is probably capped. That's why, although the uncertainty of the current quarterback situation can be nerve-wracking, it can also be exciting.

Tennessee has a few options to lead the offense in 2026. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, true freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub are all in the mix. There isn't much college experience in that trio, but there is quite a bit of talent, especially when it comes to the first two.

Can Josh Heupel find someone who can elevate the ceiling of his football team?

George MacIntyre

A Tennessee native, MacIntyre was a four-star recruit out of Brentwood Academy in the Class of 2025. As a true freshman last season, MacIntyre appeared in just two games and attempted nine passes, so it's hard to glean anything from the very little we've seen from him in Knoxville.

What we do know about MacIntyre is that he's hard to miss at 6-foot-6 and has a good arm. Listed at 195 pounds on Tennessee's website, MacIntyre will have to fill out his frame, but that's why Heupel spent money to hire new strength coach Derek Owings.

The obvious advantage that MacIntyre has over the other two quarterbacks in this position battle is his familiarity with the offense after spending a year learning the system. Between that and an offseason in the weight room with Owings, it's not hard to imagine MacIntyre taking a step forward and winning the starting job in camp. It's also notable that MacIntyre stuck around while fellow backup quarterback Jake Merklinger transferred to UConn.

Faizon Brandon

The most tantalizing prospect in Tennessee's quarterback room is Brandon, a five-star recruit and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 signing class. While Brandon has yet to step onto the field in college, but his high school resume is very impressive. Brandon went 35-1 as a starter at Grimsley High School in North Carolina, and he led the team to back-to-back state championships in 2024 and 2025.

Brandon also has all the physical traits you could want in a quarterback. He stands at just over 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds while also posting a time of 4.18 seconds in the shuttle. According to his 247Sports scouting report, Brandon possesses a strong arm and the mobility to extend plays. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins sees him as a future first-round pick with a comparison to Geno Smith.

Brandon may be the quarterback of the future in Knoxville, but how soon will the future arrive? Brandon is an extremely young prospect who won't turn 18 until June, and he missed a large portion of his senior season due to injury.

His upside is enormous, but Brandon have to learn the offense and get acclimated to the college game in a matter of months.

Ryan Staub

Staub was a three-star recruit coming out of California in the 2023 signing class, and he was the No. 110 quarterback player in the latest transfer cycle. In his three-year career at Colorado, Staub played in 12 games while completing 53.5% of his passes for 681 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

This past season, Staub started one game for the Buffaloes, and it was a rough outing. On the road against Houston, Staub threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 36-20 loss.

From the outside looking in, Staub seems more like an insurance policy rather than a leading candidate to win the starting job. If neither of the younger quarterbacks pan, or injuries strike during the season, Heupel can turn to a player with some degree of Power Four experience.