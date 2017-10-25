Tennessee RB John Kelly one of two Vols suspended after pot possession citation
Kelly leads the team in rushing and has been a bright spot for Tennessee
Update: Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday that running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for Saturday's game against Kentucky. Both were cited for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Knoxville on Tuesday evening.
Original story
Running back John Kelly has been one of the bright spots for Tennessee in an otherwise disappointing season. However, now the Volunteers' best offensive player is in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
Knoxville police say in a statement Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont were cited during a traffic stop after marijuana was found in their car. The report states that Kelly, who was driving, and Ignont were pulled over Tuesday evening because of a headlight being burned out. When the window to the vehicle was rolled down, the officer on site detected a strong odor identified as marijuana, at which time the officer searched the car with the consent of the two players.
Here's the full statement, courtesy of ESPN's Mark Schlabach. It says that a green leafy substance appearing to be pot along with a pipe were found in the car, though it does not explicitly state how much of the substance was found. Kelly and Ignont did not claim ownership of the drugs and pipe.
Kelly and Ignont were cited for misdemeanors but allowed to leave. Kelly was hit with possession of a schedule 6 drug, not having a working headlight and not having proof of insurance. Ignont was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both players must turn themselves in to the Knox County Sheriff's Office by Nov. 7.
"We are aware of it and we are looking into it," a statement from Tennessee read via 247Sports. "That's the only comment we will have at this time."
Kelly is the team's leading rusher with 615 yards and six touchdowns. Ignont has four tackles in four game appearances. What disciplinary action, if any, Jones will choose to take remains to be seen. If Kelly is suspended, Jones will have to find another running back to not hand the ball off to in the red zone.
