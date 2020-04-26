Tennessee recruiting: Five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in Alabama, commits to Volunteers
Brooks, the nation's No. 18 recruit, could be the crown jewel of Tennessee's upcoming recruiting class
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt landed a verbal commitment from five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks on Sunday. Brooks, who chose the Volunteers over Alabama and Auburn, is the top-rated player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also rated as the 18th-best prospect in the country for the 2021 class.
Brooks is the highest rated prospect in UT's 11-player class, which ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally. There are still eight months until the early signing period for college football in December. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Brooks is listed as a weakside defensive end out of Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama.
247Sports' scouting report on Brooks says that the rangy edge rusher is "Tall with a big frame and long arms. Has room to fill out considerably once in a college strength program. Quick and explosive off the ball. Shows the ability to transition speed to power and overwhelm offensive linemen at the point of attack. Flexible off the edge, dipping with bend as he rounds the arc. Plays fast and tracks down plays in pursuit with impressive speed. Disenages from blocks and looks to embrace contact. Also shows his athleticism by dropping into space at linebacker and contributing on offense as a wide receiver."
