Tennessee sophomore defensive back Boo Carter is expected to be one of the Volunteers' best players in 2025 on defense, offense and special teams, but his status with the team is unclear as we inch closer to August. Carter has missed "numerous" team activities and was even confronted by team leaders because of his absences, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Vols coach Josh Heupel is expected to address Carter's situation during Tennessee's media day on July 29.

There isn't reason to immediately assume Carter will not be suiting up for the Volunteers when Tennessee plays Syracuse in Atlanta on Aug. 30 for the season opener, but the fact that there is again negative noise around one of the stars in Knoxville is worrisome to say the least.

Tennessee famously lost its quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, due to NIL-related matters earlier this offseason -- and that situation began with unexcused absences. In the wake of the Iamaleava saga, Heupel publicly made it known that "no one is bigger than the 'Power T.'" That mantra could again be challenged.

Carter came to Knoxville as a four-star recruit from Cleveland, Tennessee. As a freshman, he recorded 38 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception, and returned 12 punts for 198 yards. This offseason, Carter began practicing as a slot receiver, with his sights set on being a two-way player -- or a three-way player if you count special teams.

Carter was a successful two-way player in high school. As a senior at Bradley Central, he racked up 1,795 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns. It was a campaign in which he earned Tennessee Class 6A Mr. Football honors.

Last year, Tennessee won double-digit games for the second time in the last three seasons. The Vols earned a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff as a No. 9 seed but were blown out by the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.