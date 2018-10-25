Tennessee star OL Trey Smith out indefinitely after discovery of blood clots in his lungs
Smith was diagnosed with a similar issue in February
Tennessee starting left tackle Trey Smith will be out indefinitely after blood clots were discovered in his lungs, according to a release from the school. Doctors discovered the clots Wednesday.
"The most important thing is for Trey to be able to get healthy," coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. "He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery. We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment."
Smith was diagnosed with a similar issue in February, which caused him to miss all of Tennessee's spring practice. He was cleared by doctors after a six-month course of anticoagulants, and returned to the field in time for fall camp in August.
He was a second-team All-SEC star according to the Associated Press, and a member of the first-team freshman All-SEC team by multiple outlets including the Associated Press and 247Sports.
Smith started all seven games at left tackle for the Volunteers as a sophomore, and started all 12 games as a true freshman in 2017 as a tackle and a guard. He was a five-star prospect in the class of 2017, the No. 14 player in the country and the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.
