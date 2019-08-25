Tennessee starting CB Bryce Thompson arrested, charged with domestic assault
Bryce Thompson was arrested after an incident on Saturday night on campus
Tennessee sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
University of Tennessee police responded to an incident between Thompson and a woman around 8 p.m. on campus in Stokely Hall. Thompson reportedly threatened the woman and others at the school with violence and when officers arrived, they found him "extremely upset and agitated," with a metal gate unhinged and a wall damaged.
Thompson reportedly told the woman he would "slap the (expletive) out of you." Multiple people told police they heard him threaten to "shoot up the school," according to an arrest warrant.
Thompson and the woman both told police they have been in a relationship for four years. The sophomore cornerback was jailed overnight and released Sunday morning on $3,000 bond. His court date in Knox County is scheduled for Sept. 3.
At this time, the program has not taken action regarding Thompson's status with the team. The Vols open the 2019 against Georgia State on Aug. 31.
"We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place," a UT spokesperson told Knox News.
Thompson was a breakout star as a freshman in 2018, starting 10 of 12 games and earning freshman All-America honors. He had three interceptions and seven pass break-ups to go with 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
