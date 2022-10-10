Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated felony assault by the Knox County Sheriff's Office, according to records obtained Knox News. McCollough is a four-year starter and key defensive playmaker for the No. 6 Volunteers. The athletic department has not released any statement on the arrest, but Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is scheduled to address the media during his weekly press conference on Monday.

McCollough allegedly pursued and punched a man who mistakenly entered his apartment after mistaking it for a friend's place. When the man tried to apologize and leave, McCollough allegedly punched him in the face and knocked him down the stairs, where he lost consciousness.

McCollough is a significant piece of this Tennessee team. The senior has started at safety for four years for the Volunteers and has 148 tackles, three interceptions and 10 tackles for loss in more than 30 games. He is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles while manning one of the safety spots.

If McCollough misses any length of time due to the arrest, both listed backups on the depth chart -- Andre Turrentine and Jourdan Thomas -- are freshmen. Turrentine has five tackles at Tennessee after transferring from Ohio State.

Tennessee is preparing for one of its biggest games in years as the Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Volunteers have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, the year before Nick Saban arrived at Alabama. However, Heupel has Tennessee with its highest ranking since 2005.