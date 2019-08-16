Tennessee the latest SEC school to approve alcohol sales in general seating areas in 2019

The list of SEC schools taking advantage of the ability to sell beer and wine in general seating areas is growing rapidly, and Tennessee is the latest to join the fray. The school announced on Friday that it will sell alcohol in general seating areas starting Sept. 7 vs. BYU.

"I appreciate everyone whose efforts have helped us develop what we believe is a comprehensive and responsible plan for alcohol sales at home football games," athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "The game day experience at Neyland Stadium is historic and unrivaled, and I'm confident these new concessions options will aid our continued efforts to enhance that experience for Tennessee fans and visitors throughout the stadium.

Tennessee is the sixth SEC program to announce the sale of alcohol in 2019. LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have previously announced the sale in their respective football stadiums this season.The move comes after the SEC lifted its three-decade ban on alcoholic beverages in general seating areas at spring meetings in May.

A valid ID must be presented at the point of sale, and game day officials and security may request identification from anybody consuming alcohol at any time. Sales will begin two hours before kickoff and will conclude at the end of the third quarter. Per the SEC's new policy, fans may only purchase two beverages per transaction.

"We remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met," Fulmer said.

The SEC's decision to change its policy came after several years of debate among SEC officials, school presidents and athletic directors.

"Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at spring meetings. "As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages."

Tennessee will open the 2019 season at home vs. Georgia State on Aug. 31.