Tennessee to start freshman at QB in place of Jarrett Guarantano vs. Georgia, per report

A dreadful 1-3 start to the season has led Tennessee to make a huge personnel change ahead of its Saturday showdown with No. 3 Georgia. According to an ESPN report, the Volunteers are making a switch at quarterback that will thrust freshman Brian Maurer into starting action.

Maurer, who has played in mop-up time in two games this season, is replacing junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano who has made starts in 22 games during his tenure at Tennessee dating back to the middle of his freshman season. Under Guarantano, the offense has managed only 14.75 points per game this season, including a game last week in which the Vols managed only a field goal in a 34-3 loss to rival Florida.

In previewing Tennessee's tilt with Georgia earlier this week, Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke glowingly about Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm while also noting just how important the position is.

"In this day and time, you need to be good at the quarterback position and he has a really good player there," he said of Kirby Smart and the talent, especially at quarterback, he inherited. "Last year, they had two really good players there. They have got playmakers on the outside and they are big up front. They have recruited to their philosophy and you can see it."

While Guarantano's completion percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating this season are all currently career-highs, a miserable start to the season both for the program and the offense ultimately led to the transition to this change. In Maurer's limited action thus far this season, he's completed four of his 13 pass attempts for 44 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Maurer was the No. 19 pro-style quarterback prospect when Tennessee signed him as a recruit last year.