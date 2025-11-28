Tennessee and Vanderbilt meet for the 119th time on Saturday, and it is one of the most important matchups in the history of the series. Both sides are ranked for the first time ever in this game, and a win for No. 14 Vanderbilt could send the Commodores to the College Football Playoff. The three-loss Vols, who are ranked No. 19, fell out of the playoff picture after falling to Oklahoma earlier this month. The Vols, however, bounced back with their first win at Florida since 2003 last week and can play playoff spoiler against their in-state foe.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols are 3-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is 65.5. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread Tennessee -3 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over/under 65.5 points Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line Tennessee -148, Vanderbilt +124 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and is going Under 65.5 total points. Tennessee's defense has improved in recent weeks, giving up an average of just 10 points per game in its past two outings, with both of those games going Under the total.

Vanderbilt has trended to the Over in its games this year, but has split Over and Under in four road games. These teams combined for 59 points last year as Pavia had just 104 passing yards in that game. SportsLine's model projects 62 points this year as the total goes Under nearly 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?