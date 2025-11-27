No. 19 Tennessee is set to host No. 14 Vanderbilt Saturday for the 120th meeting all-time between two of the SEC's oldest rivals. There's plenty at stake for both teams, as they look to solidify their postseason standing in the final week of the regular season.

Though the Vols and the Commodores first met in 1892, this will be the first time in series history that both are ranked inside the AP Top 25 -- and the College Football Playoff Rankings -- at kickoff. This is also just the fifth time that Vanderbilt can boast an AP ranking entering its game against Tennessee and the first since 1958. The Commodores are 1-3 in those meetings.

They've also just won once in 42 meetings against AP-ranked Tennessee teams. That one win came in 2016.

So history certainly is not on Vanderbilt's side as it looks to build its case for a College Football Playoff appearance. The Commodores have also lost their last six in a row against Tennessee. They have not won in Knoxville in eight years.

But Tennessee has undergone its own share of struggles this season. The Vols have yet to down a ranked team and they have struggled against some of the SEC's lower-tier teams like Mississippi State and Arkansas.

There's still motivation to send the year out on a high note and secure a quality bowl game.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Need to know

Biggest game in Vanderbilt history: The stakes are simple for Vanderbilt: Win, and it gives itself a good chance to snag an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. That the Commodores have a chance to do this on the road against their oldest active rival only adds to the importance. Vanderbilt is also seeking 10 wins in a single season for the first time in program history. The Commodores are the only current Power Four team without a 10-win campaign on record. There's no doubt that this is the biggest game that Vanderbilt has ever played, especially since the Commodores have not so much as won a conference title in the modern era of college football.

A lot on the line for Tennessee, too: Tennessee is virtually out of the College Football Playoff race at this point. The Vols have yet to snag a victory against an FBS team with a winning record and they're 0-3 against ranked opponents this season. But they do have a chance to win nine games for a fourth straight season, something they have not done since 1995-99. For rivalry purposes, Tennessee can also spoil Vanderbilt's Cinderella story which, after winning at Florida for the first time in 22 years, would be a nice cherry on top of a decent season for the Vols.

Vanderbilt's Pavia closing in on another record: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia already holds the Vanderbilt record for most touchdowns passing in a season at 26. He leapt past former Commodore star Kyle Shurmur in the process. Now, he's just 254 yards away from surpassing Kurt Page for the most yards passing in a single season in program history. Pavia, who has 2,924 yards through the air on the year, is also close to becoming just the fourth Vanderbilt quarterback to exceed 3,000 yards passing in a single season. Both feats are certainly doable against a Tennessee secondary that ranks near the bottom of the SEC.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt prediction, picks

Tennessee currently ranks 14th in the SEC in total defense (378.5 yards per game). Vanderbilt ranks 11th in the SEC in total defense (353.4 ypg). Tennessee has held just one conference opponent below 30 points all season. Vanderbilt allowed an average of 32 points in its two games against top-20 foes this season. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is just the fifth 3,000-yard passer in program history. Pavia is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Are you getting the picture yet? Take the over. Pick: Over 64.5 (-115)



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -3 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt SU Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt

