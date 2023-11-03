Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: UConn 1-7, Tennessee 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UConn Huskies at 12:00 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tennessee beat Kentucky 33-27.

Tennessee's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Wright, who rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Wright was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Milton III, who threw for 228 yards and a touchdown while completing 85.7% of his passes.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Tennessee, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Charles Campbell: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for UConn after they claimed the first score on Saturday, but it was Boston College who ended up claiming the real prize. UConn took a 21-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston College. UConn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cam Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for UConn, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

While only Tennessee took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 35 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

