Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: UTSA 1-2, Tennessee 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Tennessee. They will be playing at home against the UTSA Roadrunners at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Tennessee on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 29-16 to Florida.

Despite the loss, Tennessee had strong showings from QB Joe Milton III, who threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Bru McCoy, who picked up 94 receiving yards and one touchdown. McCoy's biggest highlight was a 55-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, UTSA's 11-2 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 37-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army on Friday.

UTSA's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Eddie Lee Marburger, who threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Marburger wound up with a passer rating of 187.9.

In addition to losing their last games, both UTSA and Tennessee failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Tennessee are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This will be UTSA's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 20.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

