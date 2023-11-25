1st Quarter Report

Tennessee fell flat on their face against Georgia last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Tennessee has jumped out to a quick 14-7 lead against Vanderbilt. Tennessee's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If Tennessee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Vanderbilt will have to make due with a 2-10 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-9, Tennessee 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $22.22

What to Know

Vanderbilt fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in a SEC East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. Vanderbilt has now lost nine straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since September 2.

Vanderbilt gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 47-6 bruising that South Carolina dished out two weeks ago. Vanderbilt has not had much luck with South Carolina recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Commodores weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 104 passing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as South Carolina passed for 351.

After a sunny season, Tennessee has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. There's no need to mince words: Tennessee lost to Georgia on Saturday, and Tennessee lost bad. The score wound up at 38-10.

Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaylen Wright, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Wright really tore up the turf during one magnificent 75-yard run.

Vanderbilt's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.8 points per game. As for Tennessee, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.

Not only did Vanderbilt and Tennessee lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Tennessee, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. This contest will be Vanderbilt's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-6 against the spread).

Vanderbilt was dealt a punishing 56-0 defeat at the hands of Tennessee in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Tennessee's Wright, who rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries. Now that Vanderbilt knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 27-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.

Nov 26, 2022 - Tennessee 56 vs. Vanderbilt 0

Nov 27, 2021 - Tennessee 45 vs. Vanderbilt 21

Dec 12, 2020 - Tennessee 42 vs. Vanderbilt 17

Nov 30, 2019 - Tennessee 28 vs. Vanderbilt 10

Nov 24, 2018 - Vanderbilt 38 vs. Tennessee 13

Nov 25, 2017 - Vanderbilt 42 vs. Tennessee 24

Nov 26, 2016 - Vanderbilt 45 vs. Tennessee 34

Nov 28, 2015 - Tennessee 53 vs. Vanderbilt 28

Injury Report for Tennessee

Bru McCoy: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Kamal Hadden: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Kwauze Garland: Out for the Season (Upper Body)

Dont'e Thornton Jr.: Out for the Season (Lower Body)

Christian Charles: out (Lower Leg)

DeSean Bishop: doubtful (Ankle)

Arion Carter: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Tyree Weathersby: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Vanderbilt