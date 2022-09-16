The Akron Zips will take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is 2-0 while the Zips are 1-1. The Volunteers are coming off their first true road win over a top-25 opponent since 2003 but will have to make sure they don't get caught looking ahead to a pivotal matchup against Florida next week.

Tennessee has won both of the head-to-head matchups between these two programs previously but the last of those contests was in 2012. This time around, the Volunteers are favored by 47 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 67.

Tennessee vs. Akron spread: Tennessee -47

Tennessee vs. Akron over-under: 67 points

What you need to know about Akron

The evening started off rough for Akron last Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Zips were dealt a punishing 52-0 defeat at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. However, former Oregon and Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was able to earn a 30-23 win over St. Francis (PA) in his debut as the Akron head coach.

The Zips managed just 225 yards of total offense in the loss to Michigan State but the defense did manage to force a couple of turnovers and has now generated a total of four takeaways on the season. The Volunteers were plagued by a couple of costly turnovers in the win over Pitt last week and that could be one way for Akron to stay competitive.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Saturday with a 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Tennessee can attribute much of its success to WR Cedric Tillman, who caught nine passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee's victory came on a 28-yard TD pass from QB Hendon Hooker to Tillman in the first overtime.

Hooker threw for 325 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the road win last week and the Virginia Tech transfer has been dynamic since taking over the starting job early last season. He has a 175.5 career QB rating and has thrown for 34 touchdowns with just three interceptions while adding seven more touchdowns as a runner.

